Home / Industry / Aviation / News / All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, died when a London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12

air india plane crash
Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June are being investigated and emphasised that the preliminary probe report contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time.

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, died when a London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Only one passenger survived. The plane was operating the flight AI171.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the fatal accident, came out with its preliminary report on July 12. Certain concerns have been raised regarding the probe in certain quarters.

The preliminary report contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time. The investigation is in progress. All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, the minister also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established comprehensive Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) to ensure the safe operation and maintenance of aircraft.

In the crash, 260 people, including 12 crew members, died, and 75 individuals were injured.

Citing Air India, the minister said an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been released to the next of kin of 237 deceased and for the remaining 11 people, interim compensation to their kin is at various stages of verification.

"The process for final compensation has also been initiated for all deceased, and communication has been sent to the next of kin(s) for seeking the required information.

"Out of the 75 injured individuals, full and final compensation has been settled for 43, whereas interim compensation has been released for 24. For the remaining 8 injured individuals, interim compensation is at various stages of verification. The final compensation process has also been initiated for the individuals who have received interim compensation," Mohol said in a separate written reply.

In addition, ex gratia payments of Rs 1 crore each from Tata Trusts to the families of the deceased have been made to 86 next of kin, including 6 crew members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Airbus says majority of recalled 6,000 A320-family jets now modified

How flying from Delhi or Mumbai airports may soon get more expensive

All airlines have updated their software on A320 family planes: DGCA

Airlines complete software upgrades for 323 operational A320 family planes

Topics :Air Indiaahmedabad plane crashCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story