Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

At least four airlines -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express -- have been affected

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
"Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Check-in systems at various airports faced issues on Wednesday morning due to a system outage, according to a source.

The source added that some flights have been delayed due to the issues.

"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.

According to the message, airlines have implemented manual check in and boarding procedures.

At least four airlines -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express -- have been affected, it said.

There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or from the airlines.

"Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India execs who let plane with expired licence fly de-rostered: DGCA

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Centre confirms GPS spoofing at Delhi, other major airports; orders probe

All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

Airbus says majority of recalled 6,000 A320-family jets now modified

Topics :AirportsIndian airportsAviation

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story