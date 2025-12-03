Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Check-in systems at various airports faced issues on Wednesday morning due to a system outage, according to a source.

The source added that some flights have been delayed due to the issues.

"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.

According to the message, airlines have implemented manual check in and boarding procedures.

At least four airlines -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express -- have been affected, it said.

There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or from the airlines.