IndiGo issues travel advisory as adverse weather impacts flight operations

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday announced that flight operations to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been affected by adverse weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The airline has cautioned passengers regarding potential delays and extended wait times as ground teams work to manage the disruptions.

According to the airline, the current atmospheric situation has led to extended waiting periods for passengers both on the ground and onboard aircraft.

Regarding the ongoing disruptions, IndiGo, in a post on X, stated

"Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai and #AbuDhabi, flight operations may be impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.

Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding." According to AccuWeather, Dubai is currently experiencing "very warm" conditions with a high of 88 degrees Farhenheit (31 degrees Celsius) and hazy sun, creating potential challenges for scheduled flight arrivals and departures. IndiGo has requested travellers to monitor their real-time flight status through official digital channels as the local weather in Dubai remains unpredictable with lingering haze and fog.

The airline informed that passengers might have to wait longer than usual at the airport or on the plane, and travellers should check their flight details online before leaving for the airport. According to the latest meteorological data from AccuWeather, the region is witnessing a significant temperature spike. The forecast for Dubai on February 24 indicates a high of 88 degrees Farhenheit (31 degrees Celsius) with "hazy sun" and a real feel of 91 degrees Farhenheit, while Abu Dhabi is experiencing similar warmth with highs near 89 degrees Farhenheit (32 degrees Celsius). Such conditions, often accompanied by shifting humidity and dust, can lead to reduced visibility for pilots during take-off and landing.