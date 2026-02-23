Delhi airport ranked 5th-busiest in Apac last year, shows OAG data

But while Beijing Capital has lost out its numero uno position to Tokyo Haneda airport, which has moved up from second position in 2019 to the top, handling 55.35 million departing seats. Beijing has also conceded its position to Shanghai Pudong Airport, which is now at number two, handling 51.1 million seats. This airport is now the largest in China. And at the third spot is another Chinese airport, Guangzhou Baiyun, with 50.2 million seats. OAG pointed out that traditional heavyweights like Shanghai have lost out because of infrastructural constraints.