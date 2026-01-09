IndiGo loses appeal against DGCA penalty order over pilot training lapses

IndiGo on Friday said an appellate authority has rejected its appeal against regulator DGCA's penalties on two senior executives of the airline for alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at certain airports.

In September last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of IndiGo.

The DGCA Appellate Authority, through an order dated January 7, has dismissed the appeal.

"The matter has been disposed of by reinstating the penalty of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of the company," IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation said in a filing to BSE.