The problem with Indian skies: New airlines won't fix competition easily

State of play
- IndiGo and Air India group control 91 per cent of the domestic market with over 86 per cent of the 866 aircraft in the skies in FY25
- With three airlines being given NOC, there are eight players now jostling for the rest of the tiny market
- Centre for Aviation says that for an airline to break even, it needs at least a 10 per cent share of the market and niche players around 5 per cent, leading to questions over viability
- With projected large-scale induction of new aircraft by Air India group in 2027 and 2028, the gap with IndiGo in capacity is expected to narrow
- Air India group has overtaken IndiGo on the lucrative Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Bengaluru routes. More of that is expected to happen
- There is already a three-cornered contest on some routes with Akasa emerging as a serious third player. It is expected to add 13 new planes this year. SpiceJet is also planning to up the ante
- Regional airlines given NOC can challenge IndiGo on one-fifth of the routes it flies, where it is the sole operator
