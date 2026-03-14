Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Madurai Airport's international status to boost region's economy: Naidu

Madurai Airport's international status to boost region's economy: Naidu

He remarked that the passenger footfall since 2014 at Madurai Airport has more than doubled and the cargo tonnage has tripled

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Madurai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that the declaration of the Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport will transform the region into a major economic hub driven by more trade and tourism.

It would also further boost the air traffic in Madurai, he observed.

"Today, with the blessings of Meenakshi Amman (Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple), the decades-old demand of Madurai has been fulfilled with the renaming of Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport," he said.

With this development, the city of Madurai would gain greater prominence on global air routes, attracting more airlines and connectivity, he said at an event to rename the Madurai Airport to Madurai International Airport.

"This will further empower Madurai's cultural and spiritual legacy while transforming the region into a major economic hub driven by more trade and tourism," he said in a social media post.

He remarked that the passenger footfall since 2014 at Madurai Airport has more than doubled and the cargo tonnage has tripled.

"International status will further boost the air traffic and to cater to it, a new ATC (Air Traffic Control) Building was also inaugurated," he added.

Earlier in the day, following his arrival, the minister visited the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and offered prayers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akasa Air to add fuel surcharge on tickets as jet fuel costs soar

Premium

West Asia conflict: Airlines flag rising refinery margins behind ATF spike

Air India, AI Express to operate 80 West Asia flights on Saturday

IndiGo, Air India seek relief from govt as Iran conflict raises costs

Akasa Air partners with Noida International Airport to set up MRO facility

Topics :Industry NewsAviation NewsCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story