Mumbai airport to halt flight operations for 6 hours on November 20

Adani Group-AAI-owned Mumbai International Airport will remain shut for flight operations for six hours on November 20 as the facility operator plans to carry out a comprehensive annual post-monsoon runway maintenance work, according to a statement on Monday.

The scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said.

As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, the private airport operator said.

Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.