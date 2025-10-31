Noida airport takes key step to launch with successful calibration flight

Noida International Airport achieved a major milestone on Friday with the successful landing of a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), officials confirmed.

According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, the crucial test is conducted before any new airport becomes operational to verify the accuracy of its navigation and communication systems.

What does a calibration flight measure?

“The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance,” the state government’s statement said.

Officials explained that a calibration flight is a specialised operation that checks whether the airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and other navigation aids comply with global aviation safety norms. The first phase of the greenfield Noida International Airport is expected to be inaugurated soon, though an exact date has not been announced yet. How calibration flights ensure accuracy During such tests, specially equipped aircraft fly at different heights and angles to measure the strength, stability, and accuracy of signals sent by ground-based systems. The process involves coordination among flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) experts.

“AAI’s calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analysed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy,” the UP government’s statement said. Connectivity and infrastructure links The Noida International Airport in Jewar will be connected through an extensive network of roads, railways, and bus routes, linking it with Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, and Haryana, the UP government said. The multi-modal transport system is being developed to provide fast, safe, and sustainable connectivity for passengers, tourists, and industries, according to an official statement. The airport will have direct access to the Yamuna Expressway, while the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh Link) will further enhance connectivity from Haryana and western India, it added.

Yogi Adityanath reviews airport progress Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and conducted an on-site inspection. He later chaired a review meeting with senior officials from the district administration and the airport authority to assess the project’s progress and preparations for the inauguration, officials said. Airport’s development and future plans In its initial phase, the airport will cover more than 1,334 hectares, featuring one runway, a terminal building, and the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, according to officials. The project will be developed in four phases, eventually expanding to five runways and handling up to 300 million passengers per year.