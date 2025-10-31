Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA defends duty-hour extension for Air India 787 pilots, cites ops needs

DGCA defends duty-hour extension for Air India 787 pilots, cites ops needs

The aviation regulator issued the clarification after pilots' body ALPA India urged it to withdraw the relaxation, arguing that the move could lead to fatigue-induced errors

pilots
Photo: Pexels
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Aman Sahu New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Air India has been granted a temporary extension of flight duty time for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.
 
The civil aviation regulator said the extension was based on specific operational reasons linked to European routes affected by longer flight paths following the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.
 
For two-pilot Boeing 787 operations, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) has been extended to 10 hours and 30 minutes from 10 hours, and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) increased to 14 hours from 13 hours.
 
The DGCA clarified that the extension — up to 30 minutes in flight time and up to one hour in FDP — will apply only in cases where duty periods extend after departure and not during flight planning. The FDP refers to the duration from when a flight crew member reports for duty until the aircraft comes to rest at the end of the flight.
 
ALPA India flags fatigue risks 
The clarification came after the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) urged the DGCA to withdraw the relaxation, arguing that the move could lead to “fatigue-induced errors”.
 
“The present deviation gives the impression that the DGCA is placing greater consideration on operator convenience and commercials rather than prioritising the core objective of flight safety,” ALPA India said in a statement last week.
 
An ALPA India office-bearer told PTI that the association is reviewing the regulator’s response.
 
Operational reasons cited
  According to the DGCA, the exemption was granted due to operational challenges caused by longer routes following the closure of Pakistan’s airspace and anticipated changes in wind patterns during winter, which could marginally increase flight times on certain routes.
 
The regulator stressed that the exemption is a one-time approval, limited to nine Dreamliner flights on European routes, and was issued after due consideration and in compliance with safety oversight requirements for the winter schedule.
 
As part of fatigue mitigation measures, operators must submit monthly fatigue reports, no training flights will be conducted under the exemption, and pilots operating these flights will be given one additional hour of rest.
 
FIP questions DGCA compliance 
Separately, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) accused the DGCA of “wilful disobedience” of Delhi High Court orders, alleging that the regulator’s relaxation of night duty limits for pilots under the new FDTL norms violates its own affidavit and undertaking before the court.
 

Topics :DGCAAir Indiaboeing dreamlinersPilots

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

