Heavy rain causes waterlogging at Noida airport, no flight disruption

Noida International Airport said on Tuesday that extremely heavy rainfall over a short period caused rainwater to enter the passage connecting the terminal with the parking area, after videos showing waterlogging in parts of the newly opened airport surfaced on social media.

“Following extremely heavy rainfall over a short period, rainwater entered the passage connecting the terminal with the parking area,” the airport said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Air India pilot fails 2nd drug test: All about Delhi-Phuket flight incident Airport teams responded promptly and cleared the water in under 30 minutes, the operator said. Traffic was rerouted through an alternative route during this period, while passengers were allowed to be picked up directly at the kerb.