Operations normal at Delhi Airport, advisory warns of possible delays

Passengers are advised to stay informed through updates from their respective airlines and follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations

Delhi airport, Airport
The airport also asked passengers to arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints and to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Delhi airport on Monday said operations are currently smooth but some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing time might be affected.

Around 100 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled on Sunday.

Security measures were enhanced and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan reopens its airspace after ceasefire talks, ban on India stays

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In a post on X on Monday, DIAL said the airport operations are currently smooth.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," it said.

ALSO READ: NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

DIAL has advised passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures as well as cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is the busiest airport in the country.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

