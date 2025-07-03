Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

Public health must stay above politics, said pharma industry doyens who came out with strong statements defending the safety and scientific integrity of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme following Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks suggesting a potential link between the Covid-19 vaccines and a spate of sudden heart attack deaths in Hassan district. On July 1, Siddaramaiah claimed that over 20 people had died of heart attacks in Hassan in the past month and announced the formation of an expert committee to investigate the matter. He also referenced global studies suggesting Covid-19 vaccines could be linked to heart attacks and said the same committee had been asked in February to study the impact of vaccines, particularly on young people.

His remarks—delivered via a post on social media platform X—sparked swift backlash from the pharmaceutical industry, medical experts, and public health institutions, who described the claims as scientifically unfounded and potentially dangerous. In a rare show of solidarity, industry leaders from Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries to Samir Mehta of Torrent Pharma, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Pankaj Patel of Zydus Lifesciences came out with public statements on social media, voicing their concerns and in support of the scientific credibility of Indian vaccines. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the country's largest drug firm, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, urged caution before assigning blame without evidence, saying, “The deaths in Hassan are tragic and warrant thorough investigation. However, linking them to Covid-19 vaccines without scientific evidence is incorrect and misleading. India’s vaccine approval process is science-driven and robust.”

A usually reticent Samir Mehta, Chairman of Torrent Pharma, which has recently inked one of the largest drug deals in the country, emphasised India’s role in the global vaccine landscape, stating, “India has earned global recognition as the Pharmacy of the World, supplying safe and effective vaccines to over 90 countries. Indian-made vaccines uphold the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and innovation. Let’s not allow misinformation to erode trust in science or India’s healthcare ecosystem.” The industry felt that 'misinformation and distortion of facts' endangers public health. Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “India-made vaccines are safe, effective, and trusted in 90+ countries, backed by the WHO. At a time when India is seen as a vaccine leader, we must build trust in science—not doubt it. Public health must stay above politics.”

ALSO READ: Alembic Pharmaceuticals up 2% as arm acquires Utility Therapeutics; details Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, which is a major vaccine player in the country, pointed out that vaccines helped prevent widespread mortality, saying, “Several scientific studies globally and in India have shown that the risk of heart attack or myocarditis is higher after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after vaccination. A Lancet study estimated that India averted almost 3.4 million deaths due to vaccination in 2021 alone. Vaccines save lives.” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, rejected the claim that Indian vaccines were hastily approved, stating, “Covid-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under Emergency Use Authorisation following rigorous, globally aligned safety protocols. Suggesting they were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation.”

Voicing the industry's concerns, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents research-driven drug firms in the country, said they are 'deeply concerned' by attempts to denigrate the integrity of Indian drugs. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, issued a sharp rebuttal, stating, “Misinformation and distortion of facts endanger public health and undermine the trust built on science and patient care globally. Indian vaccines were rigorously tested as per regulatory processes and have played a crucial role globally.” On X, he added, “Deeply concerned by attempts to denigrate the integrity of Indian drugs. Our vaccines reached nearly 100 countries and adhered to global standards. Let’s preserve the decades of trust built on science and patient-centricity.”

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India added, "In light of recent concerns, we affirm: Two large-scale studies by ICMR and AIIMS, as cited by the Ministry of Health, have found no link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths. The vaccines are safe and scientifically validated." In a formal statement issued on Thursday, the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) reassured the public, commenting, “Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India were developed with the highest safety standards and approved after extensive clinical trials. They played a critical role in controlling the pandemic in India and worldwide. We reaffirm the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.”

The statement also highlighted India’s global contribution through the Vaccine Maitri initiative and emphasised that all vaccine batches undergo safety testing by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli. Health authorities, including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS, have reinforced the industry’s stance. According to a PIB statement issued on July 2, two major studies from ICMR and AIIMS have found no causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths among young adults. Conducted across 47 hospitals in 19 states between 2021 and 2023, the ICMR study concluded that vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden deaths. The ongoing AIIMS study similarly identified heart attacks due to pre-existing conditions, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle choices as the primary cause of such deaths.