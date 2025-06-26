Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

The AAIB has accessed and begun analysing the CVR and FDR of Air India Flight AI171, with Indian and US experts working to reconstruct the accident timeline and causes

Air India plane crash
The investigation is being carried out in line with India’s Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. Image: Bloomberg
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Investigators probing the Air India Flight AI171 crash have successfully extracted data from the aircraft’s black boxes—the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR)—at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Thursday.
 
It added that analysis of the extracted data is currently underway at this lab.
 
In a statement, the MoCA said the memory module of the front black box was accessed and downloaded on 25 June (Wednesday), marking a key step in the investigation. “These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences,” it said.
 
The CVR and FDR—essential to understanding what happened in the final moments of the flight—were recovered from the crash site on 13 June and 16 June, respectively. The front unit was found on a building rooftop, while the rear was located in the debris. Both were moved under heavy security to Delhi on 24 June by Indian Air Force aircraft. 
 
The AAIB, which is leading the probe, began the data extraction process at its lab the same evening, in the presence of technical experts from both India and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the investigative agency of the aircraft’s country of manufacture. The Crash Protection Module was first retrieved from the device before accessing its internal memory.
 
The investigation is being carried out in line with India’s Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and in accordance with Annex 13 of the ICAO Chicago Convention, the MoCA noted.
 
The AAIB constituted a multidisciplinary team on 13 June, a day after the crash, comprising specialists in aviation medicine, air traffic control, and representatives from the NTSB.
 
Flight AI171, a London-bound Air India service, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on 12 June, killing 241 people on board and 34 on the ground. Only one passenger survived, making it one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history.
 
The ministry emphasised that the investigation is being conducted in a “time-bound manner” and in full compliance with domestic and international obligations. 
 
Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu had cautioned against speculation over the location of black box decoding, noting that the AAIB would decide that based on “technical, safety, and security considerations.” The ministry has reiterated its commitment to transparency while calling for restraint from media outlets and stakeholders.
 

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaplane crash

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

