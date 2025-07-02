Air India crash: Pilots simulate engine failures, probe dual shutdown

Weeks after the crash of flight AI-171, which claimed the lives of over 260 people, at least three Air India training pilots in Mumbai tried to simulate possible technical failures on Boeing 787 aircraft to better understand what may have gone wrong, according to a report by NDTV.

The pilots tested scenarios involving electrical faults that could potentially lead to both engines failing – a condition known as dual-engine flame-out. Such a failure would prevent the aircraft from climbing after takeoff. However, none of these simulations were successful in replicating the conditions that led to the crash on June 12.

To ensure precision, the pilots used the exact trim sheet from the AI-171 flight. A trim sheet is used to calculate and document an aircraft’s weight and balance, ensuring the centre of gravity is suitable for safe takeoff, flight, and landing. Unsafe takeoff conditions simulated In their efforts, the trainer-pilots also tested a single-engine failure scenario. During this simulation, the landing gear (undercarriage) was intentionally kept down, and the flaps, which are usually partially extended during takeoff to improve lift, were fully retracted – an unsafe configuration. This setup was designed to test the jet’s performance under extreme and unrealistic conditions. Normally, the landing gear is retracted shortly after takeoff to help the aircraft become more aerodynamic.

Despite the poor configuration and operating on only one engine, the Boeing 787 managed to climb safely in all simulations. This is partly due to the aircraft's powerful General Electric GEnx-1B67-K engines, which produce up to 70,000 pounds of thrust each. These engines are among the most powerful in their category for commercial jets. Investigators examine fuel switches Accident investigators have already recovered data from the aircraft’s black boxes – the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. They are now looking into whether the position of the fuel switches may have contributed to the engine failure. This involves checking the recorded data alongside any recovered parts of the fuel switches. It is essential to determine whether a fuel switch may have been accidentally turned off during the crucial moments of takeoff or shortly afterwards.

Dual-engine failure not recoverable While the Boeing 787 can climb on one engine, the situation changes drastically if both engines fail. Investigators believe this might have happened in the case of AI-171. Pilots on Air India's 787 fleet are not trained to manage a dual-engine failure at an altitude below 400 feet. This type of scenario falls under what is known as "negative training", meaning the situation is considered unrecoverable and therefore not practised. In short, “a dual-engine failure at the altitude AI-171 was flying in, would have likely resulted in a crash.” Investigators await key findings Many pilots are now looking to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is expected to release a preliminary report next week. The findings are likely to shed light on whether a rare dual-engine failure was the cause of the crash.

Such a failure has been regarded as a statistical possibility rather than a realistic one, especially in an airline adhering to international standards for safety and maintenance, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Wider implications for Air India and Boeing The outcome of this investigation carries serious implications. Air India operates a fleet of 33 Boeing 787 Dreamliners – 26 of the 787-8 variant and 7 of the larger 787-9. The Dreamliner is the airline’s most commonly used wide-body aircraft for international operations. A systemic fault, if confirmed, could affect Boeing and many other global airlines that fly the 787. It would also draw attention to General Electric, the manufacturer of the aircraft’s engines.