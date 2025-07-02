Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

The global airport automation market size is projected to surge to $85.12 billion by 2033 from $5.05 billion currently

airport, tourists, passengers
premium
Among the surveyed Indian travellers, 82 per cent identified fast-track security and 85 per cent cited digital boarding passes as the most impactful technologies.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As travel, both domestic and outbound, continues to remain steadfast, airports are rapidly evolving into technology-driven hubs and reshaping the travel experience while unlocking commercial potential.
  A new research that surveyed over 12,000 travellers from 21 countries, including 1,001 from India, highlights how digital innovation is transforming traveller behaviour, spending, and engagement at airports worldwide.
  The global airport automation market size is projected to surge to $85.12 billion by 2033 from $5.05 billion currently, fuelled by rising passenger exp­­ec­tations and investment in digital infrastructure. 
Among the surveyed Indian travellers, 82 per cent identified fast-track security and 85 per cent cited digital boarding passes as the most impactful technologies, while automated baggage drops and advanced scanners are both highly valued by 80 per cent of respondents. 
  “With travel volumes continuing to rise, airports are looking to technology to help enhance the curb-to-gate journey whilst also increasing traveller spends. Automation is freeing up valuable time, lowering stress levels, and providing better information to the traveller in real time. When the experience delivers, travellers are more inclined to explore places to relax, sample dining options or retail stores,” said Christopher Evans, CEO at Collinson International.  
Taking off
 
83% India travellers say airports are adopting AI and technology at the right pace
 
88% Indian travellers spend more when automation smoothes their journey, led by millennials (93%) and Gen Z (91%); significantly higher than the global (60%) and APAC (68%) average 
 
45% travellers say they gained an extra 10- 30 minutes at the airport, while 
 
27% up to an hour due to technology 
 
56% dine or have a drink, 57% go shopping, 56% visit an airport lounge when they have extra time 
 
At 59%, lounge interest is highest in Indonesia at market level, followed by India (56%), and the UAE (47%)  Source: Priority Pass (Collinson Group) 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India crash: Pilots simulate engine failures, probe dual shutdown

Air India SATS terminates 4 staffers over office party after plane crash

Hoax bomb threat at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 triggers emergency response

Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

NTSB blames Boeing, FAA oversight failures for 2024 midair blowout

Topics :Digital innovationAirportsTravel firmsAviation sectorIndian travellers

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story