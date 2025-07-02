Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

As travel, both domestic and outbound, continues to remain steadfast, airports are rapidly evolving into technology-driven hubs and reshaping the travel experience while unlocking commercial potential.

A new research that surveyed over 12,000 travellers from 21 countries, including 1,001 from India, highlights how digital innovation is transforming traveller behaviour, spending, and engagement at airports worldwide.

The global airport automation market size is projected to surge to $85.12 billion by 2033 from $5.05 billion currently, fuelled by rising passenger exp­­ec­tations and investment in digital infrastructure.