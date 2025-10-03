Air India to shift 60 domestic flights to Delhi T2 from October 26

Air India Group on Friday announced that select domestic flights of Air India from Delhi will shift to Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while its low-cost airline subsidiary Air India Express will operate all its domestic flights from Terminal 1 from October 26 onwards. These decisions have been taken due to the ongoing expansion work at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport.

Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures to Terminal 2. These flights will be renumbered into a four-digit series prefixed with “1” (e.g., AI1737, AI1787) to help passengers easily identify services operating from the new terminal.

Air India Express will shift its entire domestic network to the upgraded Terminal 1. “The terminal enlargement works at T3 will reduce domestic capacity, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express,” the airline stated in a press release. All international flights of Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate from Terminal 3. For passengers with connecting flights, the group said inter-terminal transfers would be provided between T1, T2, and T3. “Any through-checked baggage for these guests will be seamlessly transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck baggage during terminal transfers,” it added.