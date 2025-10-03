Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India to shift 60 domestic flights to Delhi T2 from October 26

Air India to shift 60 domestic flights to Delhi T2 from October 26

Air India will move select domestic flights to Terminal 2 and Air India Express will shift all domestic services to Terminal 1 from October 26 amid T3 expansion works

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Air India Group on Friday announced that select domestic flights of Air India from Delhi will shift to Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, while its low-cost airline subsidiary Air India Express will operate all its domestic flights from Terminal 1 from October 26 onwards. These decisions have been taken due to the ongoing expansion work at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport.
 
Air India will relocate 60 of its 180 daily domestic departures to Terminal 2. These flights will be renumbered into a four-digit series prefixed with “1” (e.g., AI1737, AI1787) to help passengers easily identify services operating from the new terminal.
 
Air India Express will shift its entire domestic network to the upgraded Terminal 1. “The terminal enlargement works at T3 will reduce domestic capacity, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express,” the airline stated in a press release.
 
All international flights of Air India and Air India Express will continue to operate from Terminal 3.
 
For passengers with connecting flights, the group said inter-terminal transfers would be provided between T1, T2, and T3. “Any through-checked baggage for these guests will be seamlessly transferred airside, eliminating the need to collect and recheck baggage during terminal transfers,” it added. 
Delhi International Airport will also continue to run a free shuttle service every 10 minutes between terminals, while buggy rides will be available between T2 and T3 for passengers with reduced mobility. 
To minimise disruption, Air India and Air India Express will notify all customers booked on relocated flights through registered contact details. “Passengers making new bookings on AI1XXX-series flights will be clearly notified that their flight operates from T2,” the airline mentioned. Online check-in for AI1XXX flights will also include reminders about the new terminal. 
Additional staff will be deployed at both terminals, with some ground personnel wearing specially marked t-shirts to assist passengers with information and transfers, Air India stated. The airline has advised passengers to update their contact details in bookings, verify terminal information before travel, and check official websites or mobile apps for updates.

Air India air india express Delhi airport

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

