IndiGo to start Manchester, Bali, Krabi flights from Delhi this month

The Manchester service will be operated with wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and marks the start of IndiGo's long-haul operations from Delhi

With these additions, IndiGo — India’s largest airline — will connect Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations, operating over 1,700 weekly departures. | (Photo: PTI)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
IndiGo on Friday announced that it will start three new international routes from Delhi and add several new domestic flights later this month as part of a significant expansion of operations from its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
 
The airline said it will begin services to Denpasar, Bali, from October 24 with daily flights; to Krabi in Thailand from October 26 with four weekly services; and to Manchester in the United Kingdom from November 15 with four weekly flights.
 
The Manchester service will be operated with wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul operations from Delhi.
 
In South-east Asia, IndiGo will also increase flights between Delhi and Bangkok to twice daily from October 26. Flights to Denpasar and Krabi will be operated using the narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft, while the additional Bangkok flights will be flown with narrow-body A321 aircraft equipped with IndiGo’s Stretch (business class) product.
 
On the domestic front, IndiGo will launch 10 additional daily non-stop services from October 26. These include new flights from Delhi to Rajkot, Vadodara, Patna, Goa (Manohar International Airport), Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik, Jabalpur and Raipur, along with a completely new route to Purnea in Bihar.
 
With these additions, IndiGo — India’s largest airline — will connect Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations, operating over 1,700 weekly departures.
 
Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said: “Delhi has always been central to IndiGo’s growth story... As we continue to grow internationally, developing globally competitive and locally connected aviation hubs in India will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy, accelerating our journey to become a global aviation leader by 2030.”
 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

