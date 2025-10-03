IndiGo to start Manchester, Bali, Krabi flights from Delhi this month

IndiGo on Friday announced that it will start three new international routes from Delhi and add several new domestic flights later this month as part of a significant expansion of operations from its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The airline said it will begin services to Denpasar, Bali, from October 24 with daily flights; to Krabi in Thailand from October 26 with four weekly services; and to Manchester in the United Kingdom from November 15 with four weekly flights.

The Manchester service will be operated with wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul operations from Delhi.

In South-east Asia, IndiGo will also increase flights between Delhi and Bangkok to twice daily from October 26. Flights to Denpasar and Krabi will be operated using the narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft, while the additional Bangkok flights will be flown with narrow-body A321 aircraft equipped with IndiGo’s Stretch (business class) product. On the domestic front, IndiGo will launch 10 additional daily non-stop services from October 26. These include new flights from Delhi to Rajkot, Vadodara, Patna, Goa (Manohar International Airport), Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik, Jabalpur and Raipur, along with a completely new route to Purnea in Bihar. With these additions, IndiGo — India’s largest airline — will connect Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations, operating over 1,700 weekly departures.