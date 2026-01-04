Airlines move to bar power bank use in flight after DGCA circular

Airlines have begun asking passengers not to use power banks on board and are ensuring that power banks remain with passengers if hand baggage is taken at the boarding gate for check-in, following a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular issued on November 11 highlighting the fire risks posed by lithium batteries during flights. In the circular, the aviation regulator warned that the growing use of lithium batteries in portable electronic devices has increased safety risks on board aircraft, noting that “power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices” containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially initiate on-board fires.

Airlines did not respond to Business Standard’s queries on the circular. However, a senior airline executive said that cabin crew have begun making in-flight announcements asking passengers not to use power banks or charge them using aircraft USB ports, and to ensure that power banks are not placed in overhead bins but kept on their person. The DGCA, in its November 11 circular, stated that lithium batteries stored in overhead bins or inside cabin baggage are difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crew members, which could delay the detection of smoke or fire and heighten risks to flight safety.

“Lithium battery fires are very energetic and can result in the explosion of the device,” the circular said, adding that such fires can be triggered by overheating, overcharging, crushing, internal short circuits, poor manufacturing quality or damage due to mishandling. The regulator stated that recently, there have been “numerous” safety occurrences globally where the suspected cause was attributed to lithium batteries carried aboard aircraft. The DGCA directed airlines and airport operators to review and strengthen their safety risk management processes related to handling of lithium batteries and rechargeable devices such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets. As part of the measures outlined for airlines, the DGCA told operators to enhance risk assessments related to lithium batteries, adopt mitigating steps to reduce the likelihood of cabin fires, and ensure early detection and effective firefighting capabilities on board.

Airlines have also been asked to review the adequacy of emergency equipment, including personal protective equipment for cabin crew, and align operating procedures with guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), aircraft manufacturers and the DGCA. The circular places significant emphasis on crew training, asking airlines to reinforce competencies through safety and emergency procedures and dangerous goods training. Crew members should be trained to “recognise early signs of lithium battery thermal runaway (for example, overheating, smoke, or flame)”, identify secondary hazards such as smoke inhalation, and ensure firefighting equipment and fire containment kits are accessible and serviceable. For passengers, the DGCA, in its November 11 circular, told airlines to strengthen communication through announcements, signage and digital messaging. These include broadcasting cabin announcements advising passengers to “carry power banks and spare batteries only in hand baggage”, that “using or charging power banks is not allowed during flight”, and to “immediately inform cabin crew if any device emits heat, smoke, or an unusual odour”.