Air India looks for new CEO to replace Campbell Wilson after deadly crash

Air India is scouting for a new chief executive ‍to replace ​Campbell Wilson, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the airline continues to battle intense scrutiny after a deadly crash in June.

An Air India plane crash ​in June that killed 260 people has led to greater scrutiny on the carrier, with regulators flagging lapses ranging from flying aircraft without emergency equipment checks to delays in replacing engine parts, forgery and shortcomings in managing crew fatigue.

Wilson took over as Air India CEO and managing director in July 2022, after a 26-year career at Singapore ‌Airlines, where he held a ​range of senior roles across the flagship carrier and its wholly owned low-cost arm Scoot. Wilson's termat ‍Air India ends in 2027.