AU Small Finance Bank aiming to secure a share of wealth management biz

AU Small Finance Bank is expanding its wealth management business and aiming to compete with large players in the segment to capture a share of the market, capitalising on the growing wealth in the country.

Although a small finance bank licence comes with certain restrictions on the lending side, there are no such restrictions on the liabilities side, which is why the bank has ventured into wealth management. This move aligns with the bank's aspirations of securing a universal banking licence, for which it applied to the Reserve Bank of India in September last year.

What sets AU SFB apart from most competitors in this space is that it does not have its own securities arm, insurance arm, or mutual fund arm. As a result, its portfolio selection remains unbiased, giving it an edge over other players in the segment who may prioritise their own products.

“We have got a completely unbiased open architecture,” said Anup Agrawalla, president and head of wealth, AU Small Finance Bank. “This is a strong point for us as we only focus on a solution-oriented approach. The customer is interested in the solution from us, and it could be backed by four or five product manufacturers,” Agrawalla said, adding that the bank has tie-ups with partners based on the solutions it wants to provide to its customers.

The lender has around 65-70 product tie-ups with various manufacturers. These tie-ups are expected to grow further.

Since its launch in April 2023, AU Small Finance Bank’s wealth business has amassed assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1,250 crore.

“The AUM of Rs 1,250 crore has happened by way of efforts over the last one and a half years, and it has taken a lot of convincing on our part to get customers to leave their big banks. Today, we have a set team, set platform, and set products and solutions,” Agrawalla said.

"Our goal over the next five to six years is to continue growing our AUM on a quarter-on-quarter basis, primarily focusing on equity-oriented AUM, which will include a variety of products," he added. He also mentioned that the bank's wealth team will expand to 21-22 centres by the end of the coming year, up from the current 15 centres.

Since wealth is a well-regulated business and has a low entry barrier, the products and solutions offered by the players cannot be significantly different from each other. So, AU Small Finance Bank is looking to get more customers by improving serviceability.

According to Agrawalla, if the bank secures a universal banking licence, a few things will change for the wealth business, including shedding the small finance bank tag, which will improve acceptability.

“We may end up attracting more talent. For international customers, small finance banks are a new concept; they will be able to understand us better with a universal banking licence,” Agrawalla said, adding that benefits accruing to banks as a whole will also come to AU Small Finance Bank.