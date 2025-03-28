AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 770 crore via Tier-II bond issuance

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Friday said it has completed a Rs 770 crore capital raise through the issuance of Tier-II bonds at a coupon of 9.20 per cent.

With this fund raise, AU SFB has achieved one of the largest bond issuances by any small finance bank, with the deal closing on the last working day of the financial year FY25, according to the bank.

The capital raise is expected to increase the lender’s capital adequacy ratio by around 1 per cent. Overall, the bank remains well capitalised and had an overall capital adequacy ratio of 19.9 per cent at the end of Q3FY25, including interim profits for 9MFY25.