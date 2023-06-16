Home / Industry / Banking / Axis Bank appoints former RBI deputy guv Vishwanathan as non-exec chairman

Vishwanathan joined RBI in 1981 and retired in March 2020 as a Deputy Governor where he handled portfolios including regulation

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Private sector lender Axis Bank has appointed former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) N S Vishwanathan as non-executive chairman of the bank for three years with effect from October 27.
“His appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India in case the Approval is not received prior to October 27, 2023,” Axis Bank said in a statement.

Vishwanathan joined RBI in 1981 and retired in March 2020 as a Deputy Governor where he handled portfolios including regulation.
“His profound knowledge, understanding of the financial sector and expertise in navigating the regulatory landscape will augment strategic decision-making, while further enhancing our commitment to uphold the highest standards of compliance and corporate governance. With his presence on the Board, we are well-positioned to advance our agenda of sustainable growth and profitability,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank.

Topics :Axis Bank

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

