Axis Bank appoints former RBI deputy guv Vishwanathan as non-exec chairman

“His appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India in case the Approval is not received prior to October 27, 2023,” Axis Bank said in a statement.

Private sector lender Axis Bank has appointed former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) N S Vishwanathan as non-executive chairman of the bank for three years with effect from October 27.