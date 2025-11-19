Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

The RRB Group D exam 2025 to be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The city slip link will be activated today, Nov 19, on the RRB websites. Candidates can download the city slip in PDF form

RRB Group D exam date 2025

RRB Group D City Slip 2025 OUT, Check Exam Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RRB Group D City Slip 2025 OUT: On November 19, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) activated the link to view the RRB Group D city intimation slip. This page offers a direct download link for the city notification slip. 
 
By logging in with the necessary information, candidates can view the exam city. The RRB Group D admit card includes information about the CBT exam centre, including dates and times.

RRB Group D Exam Date

Candidates can plan their travel based on their knowledge of the RRB Group D exam city. The dates of the RRB Group D exam are November 27, 2025, through January 16, 2026. More information on the RRB Group D exam city notification slip may be seen below.
 

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF at RRB websites: How to download?

Visit the RRB websites at rrbapply.gov.in.
Press on the RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link 

Also Read

Indian Railways

Railways spent ₹1.42 trn on capex in first six months of current fiscal

Train, Indian Railway

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

Cars

Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the countrypremium

Gabriel India share price

Gabriel India up 5% as exchanges issue 'no objection' to restructuring plan

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises secures approval for $1.53 bn Jaiprakash takeover plan

Use the login credentials, such as, application number or date of birth
The RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will be displayed for download 
Save the RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF for later use.

Inside the RRB Group D city slip 2025

The exam city notification slip for the CBT has been made public by the Board. The same is available for download on the regional RRB websites. If applicable, the SC/ST free travel authority will also be listed on the city slip. 
 
Four days before the exam date, candidates can use the city notification website to download their E-call letters. Candidates can retrieve their registration numbers or reset their passwords if necessary via the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
 
Additionally, the RRB has reiterated that in order to enter the exam centre, Aadhaar authentication is required. Either the genuine Aadhaar card or a printed copy with successful e-verification must be carried by candidates. At the exam centre, biometric verification connected to Aadhaar will be carried out. 

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: Official websites to download admit card 

RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.  

More about the RRB Group D exam date 2025

After a court decision settled the eligibility dispute that had caused the recruitment process to be postponed, the revised dates were made public. A legal dispute over whether the Group D positions should solely be available to candidates with an ITI qualification. 
 
It can also be applied to those with a Class 10 qualification, causing the exam, which was initially scheduled to start on November 17, 2025, to be postponed. Since the court has confirmed that both ITI and Class 10 pass students are eligible, the RRB has finalised the new exam schedule. 

RRB Group D exams 2025 helpline details 

The Board has established a dedicated helpdesk at +91 9513631887 to assist candidates. The helpdesk is open Monday to Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM.  
In addition to stressing that hiring is entirely merit-based and cautioning applicants against dishonest agents or call appointment offers, the RRB has advised applicants to only use official websites for accurate updates.
 

More From This Section

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here

IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026

IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

Exam, National exam

Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan launches incubation centre to boost AI in schools

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: How to check results, PO results once out

Topics : Indian Railway Recruitment Indian Railways Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon