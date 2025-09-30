Bank Holiday This week List: India is heading into a festive-packed week, and along with it, banks across several states will remain shut on different dates between September 29 and October 5, 2025. The closures, which cover national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, as well as major regional festivities such as Maha Ashtami and Navratri, are listed under the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday schedule.

As per RBI guidelines, bank holidays are determined by a mix of national events, state-specific festivals, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. This means that while some dates apply nationwide, others vary by state to honour regional traditions.

Bank holidays 2025: From September 29 to October 5, 2025 • September 30: Agartala, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, and Jaipur for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, marking the 8th day of Durga Puja and Navratri. • October 1: For Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja, in states including Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala. • October 2: Across India, banks will shut on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva. • October 3-4: Banks in Sikkim will be shut due to Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.