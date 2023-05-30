Bank Nifty hits a new high on strong Q4 show by most lenders, FPI buying

Analysts said strong results posted by most banks, margin expansion, improved asset quality and growth in loan book have helped to buy in banking stocks.

Continuing buying interest across the pack helped the Bank Nifty index improve its new high on Tuesday. The index of banking stocks ended Tuesday's session at 44,436, a gain of 124 points or 0.3 per cent. On Monday, Bank Nifty hit a new high after a gap of 166 days.