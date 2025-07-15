Home / Industry / Banking / Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY26 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,293 crore in the April-June period of the previous year

Bank of Maharashtra logo
Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,054 crore as compared to ₹5,875 crore in June quarter FY25. Photo: X@mahabank
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday reported 23 per cent increase in net profit to ₹1,593 crore during the first quarter, helped by decline in bad loans and improvement in interest income.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,293 crore in the April-June period of the previous year.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to ₹7,879 crore from ₹6,769 crore in the same period a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹7,054 crore as compared to ₹5,875 crore in June quarter FY25.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.74 per cent of gross advances at the end of June quarter FY26 from 1.85 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.18 per cent as against 0.20 per cent in the year-ago period.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 20.06 per cent from 17.04 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO

Premium

Over 20 NPAs with ₹500 crore outstanding on sale by Punjab & Sind Bank, IoB

Loans against gold, silver pledge up to limit not norm violation: RBI

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

Premium

Govt banks step up efforts to bridge linguistic chasm with customers

Topics :Bank of Maharashtrapublic banksEarnings growth

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story