Home / Industry / Banking / Loans against gold, silver pledge up to limit not norm violation: RBI

Loans against gold, silver pledge up to limit not norm violation: RBI

RBI clarifies that loans sanctioned by banks against voluntary pledges of gold and silver, up to the collateral-free limit, do not violate the central bank's guidelines on collateral

rbi reserve bank of india
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified that loans sanctioned by banks against the voluntary pledge of gold and silver as collateral—up to the collateral-free limit—will not be considered a violation of the central bank’s guidelines on collateral.
 
As per RBI guidelines, banks have been mandated not to accept collateral security for loans up to ₹10 lakh extended to units in the micro and small enterprises (MSE) sector. They have also been instructed to extend collateral-free loans up to ₹10 lakh to all units financed under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).
 
Additionally, banks may, based on the good track record and financial position of the MSE units, increase the limit to dispense with the collateral requirement for loans up to ₹25 lakh (with the approval of the appropriate authority).
 
On the other hand, banks have been mandated by RBI to waive collateral security and margin requirements for agricultural loans, including loans for allied activities, up to ₹2 lakh per borrower.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI, other public sector banks to raise $5.25 bn through QIPs in FY26

Premium

Govt banks step up efforts to bridge linguistic chasm with customers

Premium

'Growth', guv's tie colour likely to signal rate moves: SBI's report

Premium

Muted loan growth, margin woes may weigh on listed banks' Q1 profits

BoB waives charges on non-maintenance of monthly average balance

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiagold loanSilver Pricesagri commodities

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story