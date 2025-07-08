Govt banks step up hiring of local officers, aimed at customer convenience

State-owned banks are increasingly looking to hire officers proficient in the local language of a particular state and train existing employees in local languages to enhance customer service, amid rising instances of inconvenience due to the lack of local language skills, particularly among branch staff.

Last week, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) advertised that it will recruit 2,500 ‘Local Bank Officers’ across India, including 1,160 vacancies in Gujarat, 485 in Maharashtra, and 450 in Karnataka. Proficiency in local languages has been made an eligibility criterion amid the growing demand for local language speakers in banks.

“Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they are applying for (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding),” the BoB recruitment advertisement said. Applications are allowed only for a particular state.

These officers will join as Scale-I officers or junior management grade and will serve in that particular state for 12 years or until they reach Scale-4 (chief manager grade), whichever is earlier. “We are committed to providing our services in the local language as we do not want to lose our customers to other banks. Plus, with the merger with Vijaya Bank, we remain committed to providing services in the local language,” said a senior official with Bank of Baroda, on condition of anonymity. In May 2025, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), had advertised plans to recruit 2,600 circle bank officers with proficiency in local languages.

"The candidates applying for vacancies in a particular circle should be proficient (reading, writing, and understanding) in any one of the specified local languages of that circle," SBI had said. Of the total vacancies, 250 were for the Bengaluru circle, 240 for the Ahmedabad circle, and 200 for Bhopal, among others. State-owned banks are also planning to train their employees in local languages, especially in rural branches, in order to improve customer service, senior banking executives said. These measures come after several incidents were reported where employees at state-owned banks were unable to converse in the local language of the area, leaving customers disappointed. Among large state-owned banks, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, State Bank of India, and Canara Bank are likely to train their existing officers in local languages, sources said.

“Probationary officers, junior officers, and other levels of officers recruited at an all-India level will be trained in the local language of the state in which they have been posted,” said a senior official at SBI, on condition of anonymity. Under the training program, officers will be taught the basics of the local language so that they can address the queries of local people, especially from rural areas, he added. Previously, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked banks to prepare a cadre of people who can speak and understand regional languages in order to serve customers better. This, she said, would bring them on par with other all-India services like the Indian Administrative Services.