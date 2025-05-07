Bank spread narrows to 10-year low of 2.71% in March: CareEdge

The spread between the outstanding weighted average lending rate and the weighted average domestic term deposit rate for banks continued to tighten, narrowing by five basis points month-on-month in March to a 10-year low of 2.71 per cent, said CareEdge Ratings in its research report. It further mentioned that in March 2025, fresh spreads declined by 22 basis points to 2.70 per cent.

The report highlighted that the spread on fresh loans for private banks fell by 10 basis points to 3.63 per cent and for state-owned banks fell by three basis points to 1.65 per cent, with private banks maintaining a higher spread.

Moreover, the outstanding spread between lending and deposit rates for state-owned banks has also been steadily narrowing over the past year, decreasing by one basis point month-on-month to 1.93 per cent as of March 2025, also a decadal low. Similarly, private banks have witnessed a month-on-month decline of four basis points in their spread to 3.78 per cent.

“Private and public sector banks saw lending rates declining by four basis points and one basis point in March 2025, to 10.71 per cent and 9.09 per cent, while keeping outstanding deposit rates steady at 6.93 per cent and 7.16 per cent,” the rating agency said.

This decline is driven by a reduction in high-yield assets like unsecured personal loans and microfinance institutions (MFIs), along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate cut to six per cent, leading banks to adjust their lending rates. Meanwhile, outstanding deposit rates remained flat for public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks (PVBs), at 7.16 per cent and 6.93 per cent, respectively.

The one-year median marginal cost-based lending rate remained flat at 9.09 per cent, as state-owned and private banks remained unchanged at 9.08 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, while foreign banks saw a 15 basis point rise to 7.93 per cent.

Overall credit and deposit growth rates declined marginally during the fortnight ending April 18, 2025. Although credit offtake rose by 10.3 per cent year-on-year during this period, it was sharply lower than the previous year’s growth of 15.3 per cent. The report attributed this slowdown to a higher base effect and the RBI’s commentary on the high credit-to-deposit ratio. “Muted growth across segments and typical behaviour at the beginning of the financial year,” said the rating agency.

Meanwhile, deposits reached Rs 228.6 trillion as of April 18 and grew by 10.2 per cent year-on-year, lower than the 13.3 per cent growth (excluding merger impact) recorded last year.

Amidst all this, banking liquidity turned surplus, driven by the RBI’s liquidity infusion of around Rs 1 trillion via open market operations (OMOs), long-duration variable rate repo operations, and forex swaps, along with increased government spending. The surplus was further supported by muted credit demand, early-month foreign portfolio investor inflows, and relaxed regulatory measures.

The recent repo rate cuts are expected to influence both lending and deposit rates. Rate cut transmission was faster in private banks due to their higher share of external benchmark linked rate (EBLR) loans, including those linked to the repo rate and Treasury Bills, compared to state-owned banks. Hence, this is likely to further increase pressure on interest margins.