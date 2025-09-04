Banks betting on festive season, GST cut to boost credit growth in H2FY26

After a subdued April–June quarter (Q1FY26), banks are now betting big on the festive season, rolling out attractive loan offers to boost credit growth in the second half of the current financial year —a trend likely to be further accentuated by the second-order effects of the recent Good Services Tax (GST) cuts.

In Q1, bank credit growth was muted as both retail and corporate loan segments slowed. However, banks remain hopeful that the festive season, coupled with lower inflation, softer interest rates, and higher disposable income from tax reliefs in the Union Budget, and GST cuts will boost demand and lift retail credit.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, the banking sector will benefit (from the GST cut) from second order flow through as consumption and economic activities should pick up. Household confidence and demand for debt should also move up and credit growth should move into double digit in H2FY26. Direct benefits for consumer heavy lenders, credit card players, the report said. Anil Gupta, Co Group Head Financial Sector, ICRA said credit growth has been weak so far in the current fiscal, creating space for downward revision in credit growth estimates. However, now factoring in likely benefits from GST reforms, the credit growth is expected to be within estimate of 10.4-11.3 per cent YoY growth in Fy26 (Rs 19-20.5 trillion).

“Retail loan pick up is expected to improve in the festive season, spanning September 2025-March 2026, in response to GST bonanza”, he said. Latest data suggests, bank credit is growing at 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) while deposits are growing at 10.1 per cent in the fortnight ended August 8. In the same period last year, credit was growing at 13.6 per cent YoY and deposits were growing at 10.87 per cent YoY. Banks are also rolling out festive-season offers to entice customers to borrow more, especially retail customers. Last year, banks were rolling out offers on deposits as deposit growth was lagging credit growth.

ALSO READ: LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut interest rates on car loans by 25 basis points (bps), reducing them to 8.15 per cent from 8.40 per cent, effective immediately. Additionally, the bank has also reduced interest rates on its loan against property (LAP) offering — the Baroda Mortgage Loan — by 60 bps, bringing it down to 9.15 per cent from 9.85 per cent, also effective immediately. The new rate, starting at 8.15 per cent per annum, is applicable to loans for the purchase of a new car and is linked to the borrower’s credit profile, the bank said.

Further, the bank is offering a fixed rate of interest on car loans — linked to the six-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) — starting at 8.65 per cent. Country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, is also coming up with attractive offers for its customers – Festive Treat – to encourage customers to maximize their savings on their festive shopping. “We started the season with the Onam festival in Kerala last week, with attractive offers for individuals and businesses. Likewise, there are several special offers available across the country, on a range of products like loans; credit and debit cards; savings accounts; and PayZapp, among others”, said Ravi Santhanam, Group Head and CMO, Head – Direct to Consumer Products, HDFC Bank, adding that depending on the eligibility of the customer, they can get attractive offers on loan processing fee; foreclosure charges and a chance to save up to Rs 50,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EASYEMI.