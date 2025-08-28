Bank of Baroda slashes car loan, LAP rates ahead of festive season

At the onset of the festive season, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut interest rates on car loans by 25 basis points (bps), reducing them to 8.15 per cent from 8.40 per cent, with immediate effect. The bank has also reduced rates on its loan against property (LAP) product — the Baroda Mortgage Loan — by 60 bps, bringing it down to 9.15 per cent from 9.85 per cent.

This reduction in car loan rates comes on top of the cuts implemented after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) lowered the repo rate by 100 bps since February. The repo rate currently stands at 5.5 per cent.