RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank for a further period from September 20, 2025, to May 13, 2027, at a remuneration approved by the RBI, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years.