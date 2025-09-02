RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of the bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank for a further period from September 20, 2025, to May 13, 2027, at a remuneration approved by the RBI, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
He served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years.
Gandhi had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator.
He also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, IDRBT, Hyderabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
