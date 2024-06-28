Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Banks' loans rise 19.2% in 2 weeks to June 14, deposits up 12.6%: RBI

Outstanding loans fell Rs 716.02 billion ($8.59 billion) to Rs 167.11 trillion in the two weeks to June 14

Indian banks' loans rose 19.2% in the two weeks to June 14 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.6%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 716.02 billion ($8.59 billion) to Rs 167.11 trillion in the two weeks to June 14.

Non-food credit fell Rs 682.66 billion to Rs 166.74 trillion, while food credit fell Rs 33.36 billion to Rs 369.23 billion.

Bank deposits fell Rs 1.84 trillion to Rs 209.03 trillion in the two weeks to June 14.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

