Banks not spending IT budgets fully, says RBI Dy Guv Swaminathan J

Commercial banks in India are not spending their entire IT budget, Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said while referring to recent instances of unscheduled downtimes inconveniencing several customers.

He also cautioned banks on interest rate risks of their books since a reversal in the interest rate cycle could put pressure on their margins and profitability.

"Recently, there have been a few incidents of unscheduled downtimes inconveniencing several customers. It is also observed that many banks have not been spending fully, the budget earmarked for the procurement of IT systems and IT security systems," Swaminathan said in his speech at the SBI Economic Conclave on Thursday.

He said banks have to proactively commit adequate resources for augmenting their IT infrastructure, commensurate with their business plans and also monitor them for their continued availability and stability.

Observing that banks have become more resilient now as compared to five years ago, the deputy governor said capital adequacy ratios of banks were at an impressive 16.79 per cent as on Sep 30, 2023, and the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 3.25 per cent were at a decadal low with Net NPAs at 0.76 per cent.

"The uptrend in profitability has continued into its fourth consecutive year with Return on Assets at a healthy 1.3 per cent and Return on Equity at 12.5 per cent. As compared to 2018 when 12 banks were placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, today no SCB is under PCA," he said.

Going ahead, he emphasised the importance of banks in managing interest rate risks from trading as well as banking books.

"Increasing NIMs that banks are presently enjoying may not be sustained in the future when the interest rate cycle reverses, whenever that happens in the future. External benchmark linked loans will be repriced much faster than deposits contracted during the peak of the interest rate cycle resulting in pressure on NIMs and eventually profitability," he said.

On the liabilities side, he said that excessive reliance on bulk deposits should be avoided as these are more sensitive to interest rate movements and perpetuate concentration risk while also eroding earnings.

The deputy governor said it was found that some of the regulated entities violated digital lending norms, which prompted the regulator to impose business restrictions.

"We are still coming across instances of non-compliance with these [digital lending] guidelines, requiring us to take appropriate supervisory action including imposition of business restrictions, where warranted. I would therefore urge the industry to review and strengthen its compliance with all regulatory instructions on customer protection and grievance redress," he said.

Last year, the RBI issued guidelines on digital lending to address concerns relating to the delivery of credit products and their servicing through the digital route. These guidelines were aimed at promoting transparency by requiring a standardised Key Fact Statement which should contain details of the annual percentage rate, the recovery mechanism, the grievance redressal officer designated specifically to deal with digital lending/fintech-related matters, and the look-up period.

Any fees or charges, including penal charges, which are not mentioned in the Key Fact Statement cannot be charged by the regulated entity to the borrower at any stage during the tenor of the loan, the guidelines said.