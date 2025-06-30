Banks to book treasury gains in Q1FY26 on yield fall, OMO support

Banks are expected to post healthy treasury gains for the first quarter of the current financial year, aided by a decline in government bond yields and strong participation in the Reserve Bank of India’s open market operations (OMOs), said market participants.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell by about 20 basis points during the quarter, moving from around 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop occurring ahead of the RBI’s policy actions in June. At one point, the yield had even touched 6.24 per cent, indicating substantial mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios, market participants said.

However, there was some reversal in yields in June after the RBI’s latest monetary policy decision. The domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy rate by 50 basis points and shifted its stance to neutral, leading to a partial rebound in yields. The new benchmark bond yield bounced back by 12–13 basis points from its lows following the policy. Despite this uptick, the overall yield movement still translated into quarterly gains. In addition to the decline in yields, the RBI conducted ₹2.5 trillion worth of OMOs during the quarter. This large-scale bond purchase programme provided additional support to bond prices and trading volumes, boosting treasury income for banks.

“There are good gains on account of trading gains from the softening of yields during the quarter and the ₹2.5 trillion OMO auction participation. Both put together, there is a good treasury gain expected for the June quarter,” said V R C Reddy, Head of Treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. Market participants said these factors are expected to aid non-interest income for banks, particularly public sector lenders that hold large portfolios of government securities. However, these are unlikely to lift net profits, which may decline sequentially due to a slowdown in overall credit growth. ALSO READ: Bank credit growth slows to 9.8% in May as NBFC, retail lending dips “Banks are set to gain on treasury, but it will not be sufficient to improve net profits, as they are expected to decline quarter-on-quarter owing to a slowdown in overall credit growth,” said a senior banking official with a public sector bank.