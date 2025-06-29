Home / Industry / Banking / Rupam Roy elected general secy of All-India State Bank Officers' Federation

Rupam Roy elected general secy of All-India State Bank Officers' Federation

Several important resolutions were adopted to strengthen the Federation's role in protecting the interests of its members in general and the society at large

SBI, State Bank Of India
Several important resolutions were adopted to strengthen the Federation's role in protecting the interests of its members in general and the society at large. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
All-India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF) on Sunday said members of the union have elected Rupam Roy as its general secretary for a period of three years.

The election took place at the union's 29th Triennial General Council held at Hyderabad, AISBOF said in a statement.

In the elections held on Sunday, Arun Kumar Bishoyi and Rupam Roy were re-elected unanimously as president and general secretary of AISBOF for the triennial period 2025-2028, reaffirming the overwhelming confidence of the membership in their leadership, it said.

Several important resolutions were adopted to strengthen the Federation's role in protecting the interests of its members in general and the society at large, it said.

The event was also graced by SBI managing director Vinay M Tonse and Kishore Kumar Poludasu Deputy Managing Director (HR), it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

