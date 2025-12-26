BFSI M&A activity triples in 2025 on surge in bank, NBFC transactions

The number of deals in the BFSI space rose three times in January–December 2025 compared with a year earlier, with as many as 30 deals, up from ten deals in calendar year 2024 (CY24), according to Equirus Capital. Within the BFSI sector, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) accounted for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and strategic deals worth over Rs 40,000 crore, while other BFSI segments recorded deals worth Rs 43,014 crore. Some of the major deals in the industry included Japan-based MUFG acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore, Emirates NBD acquiring a 20 per cent stake in RBL Bank, and SMBC acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 13,480 crore, among others.