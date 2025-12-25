Public-sector banks okay ₹28k cr in MSME loans via new digital model

The overall rejection rate across banks stood at about 20 per cent, with variation across institutions depending on credit profiles and digital data availability. PSBs such as Bank of Maharashtra reported relatively low rejection rates, while lenders like Bank of India and UCO Bank saw higher rejection ratios. Officials said the rejection levels reflect objective risk assessment driven by digital data rather than discretionary lending decisions. “The benefits to MSMEs by use of this model includes submission of application from anywhere through online mode, reduced paperwork and branch visit, instant in-principle sanction through digital mode, seamless processing of credit proposals, end-to-end straight through process (STP), reduced turnaround time (TAT), credit decision based on objective data/transactional behaviour and credit history, no physical collateral securities for loans covered under CGTMSE, among others,” said a finance ministry statement in March 2025.