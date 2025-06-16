Branch network expansion is in full swing, but ATM growth has stagnated

Even as banks continue to expand their physical branch network, the growth of automated teller machines (ATMs) has stagnated, largely due to a shift in customer preference towards digital payments. However, branches remain a critical touchpoint for deposit mobilisation and addressing customer grievances—particularly in rural areas where access to digital services may still be limited, experts said.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the total number of ATMs owned by public, private and foreign banks increased to 2.12 million in FY25, as against 2.11 million in FY21. During this period, bank branches increased to 1.42 million in FY25, from 1.30 million in FY21.

“The increasing shift towards digital payments and customers’ preference for mobile or internet banking have reduced the demand for ATMs,” said Sachin Sachdeva, Vice-President, ICRA, adding that the need for physical ATMs has diverged from that for bank branches. “Since branches provide access and reach, especially to remote areas, some expansion always remains on the anvil,” Sachdeva said. Industry experts also pointed out that running an ATM is a costly affair for banks due to rising maintenance expenses, including cash handling and cassette swaps. Additionally, a structural shift is under way, as increased use of UPI has led to lower transactions at ATMs.

“India’s ATM landscape is evolving in response to changing customer behaviour and institutional priorities. Banks are increasingly focusing their efforts on digital channels, especially in urban centres, to meet the rising demand for convenience and cost-efficiency,” said Deepak Verma, MD & CEO, FINDI. Among banks, state-owned lenders have a stronger ATM presence than their private sector peers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Private sector banks are now working to expand their ATM footprint beyond metro cities. However, in metro and urban regions, where demand for ATMs is lower, they are strengthening their digital presence, experts said. “The demand for cash has not declined in equal measure, particularly in Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural locations where over 60 per cent of India’s population still resides. The stagnation in growth is less about reduced demand and more about a structural shift. Banks are recalibrating their strategies, choosing to partner with specialised infrastructure providers,” Verma added.