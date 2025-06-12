Home / Industry / Banking / No lock-in FDs abroad: RBI set to tighten overseas remittance rules

No lock-in FDs abroad: RBI set to tighten overseas remittance rules

Reserve Bank of India plans to block overseas fixed deposits under Liberalised Remittance Scheme to curb misuse, protect forex reserves, and prevent passive capital flight by resident Indians

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI fears misuse of LRS to quietly move money abroad, risking forex reserves.(Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to tighten rules on overseas remittances by resident Indians, aiming to stop them from parking money in foreign currency deposits with lock-in periods, Reuters reported.
 
The central bank plans to amend the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to block the use of funds sent abroad for fixed deposits or other interest-earning accounts. “This is akin to passive wealth shifting, which is a red flag for the RBI in a still-controlled capital regime,” a source told Reuters.
 
The move comes amid rising concerns over growing outward remittances and India’s cautious approach toward full capital account convertibility. RBI officials are worried that some individuals may be using the LRS route to quietly move money overseas, which could affect foreign exchange reserves and increase currency volatility.
   
Currently, the LRS allows resident Indians to send up to $250,000 abroad in a financial year for purposes like education, travel, investments in foreign stocks or bonds, and medical treatment.
 
Sources said the RBI also wants to close any loopholes that may allow such deposits to be made under different names or through indirect routes. “The move addresses a growing misuse of the scheme as a vehicle for passive capital export,” said a second source.
 
This proposed change is part of a broader effort to simplify and strengthen the legal framework around overseas remittances. The RBI had highlighted this as a priority in its latest annual report.
 
Data from the central bank shows that foreign currency deposits made by resident individuals surged from $51.62 million in February to $173.2 million in March 2025. Experts say March typically sees a spike in remittances, as people try to make full use of their annual limits and plan for taxes before the financial year ends.
   
Although total outward remittances dipped slightly in FY25 to nearly $30 billion from $31 billion in FY24, the figure remains historically high. The exact amount currently held in foreign fixed deposits is unknown, but officials described the proposed move as “preventative”.
 
In recent years, the growing use of fintech apps and support from private banks has made it easier for Indians to invest globally, contributing to the steady rise in remittances. “It also aligns the scheme more closely with India’s calibrated approach to capital account convertibility,” the second source added.
 
Notably, the revised rules will not affect genuine foreign investments allowed under LRS, such as buying stocks, mutual funds, or property abroad, the source clarified.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

Premium

Finance ministry pushes public sector banks to expedite loans for weavers

Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for universal banking licence

Premium

SBI to shed ₹1.5K cr exposure to power equipment maker Regen Power

Premium

Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIForex reservesFixed depositsLRS outward remittanceOverseas remittancesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story