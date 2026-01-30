Business correspondents seek grant, equity funds for capacity building

Then, remittances and cash in/out services (when you deposit or withdraw cash at BC outlets were the most commonly provided services. Some BCs also provided services relating to savings, recurring, and fixed deposits. However, other services, such as insurance, micro-pension, loans, overdrafts were provided only at select BC outlets. Hence, there was a possibility of deficiency in the uniform availability of services in areas entirely dependent on BC outlets.
There was a lack of standardisation in the services offered by BCs, due to absence of any prescribed minimum standard set of services to be provided by BCs, with proper signage and bank linkage. As a result, it was difficult to properly anchor and monitor the customer expectations and the service delivery. Insufficient and lack of timely remuneration was observed as a major reason for inactivity, service apathy, and certain unscrupulous practices amongst BCs. The lack of a fixed component of remuneration as a constraint was highlighted by several BCs during the survey.