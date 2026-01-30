Business correspondents seek grant, equity funds for capacity building

“The request is part of BCRC's demand ahead of the Budget, but comes in the wake of the release of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI): 2025-30 last month,” said a source. NSFI has observed that the last mile reach of financial services needs to be improved. Further, the National Institute of Bank Management - set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - which was tasked to suggest measures for improving the BC network last month submitted its report, which is yet to be made public. Different stakeholders, including banks, BCs and the central bank, are expected to roll out revisions this year.