Monthly average ticket size of ATM withdrawals increased 4.5% in CY25

Monthly average cash dispensed per automated teller machine (ATM) in the calendar year (CY) 2025 stood at ₹1.21 crore, with monthly average ticket size up 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹5,835, according to a CMS consumption report.

Average cash dispensed in semi-urban and rural (SURU) areas stood higher than the overall average at ₹1.31 crore in CY25, compared with ₹1.18 crore in metros and ₹1.11 crore in urban centres.

According to the report, average ATM withdrawal ticket sizes in CY25 show a clear upward bias. The average ticket size for the year stood at ₹5,835, with monthly values consistently remaining well above ₹5,700.

This momentum remained strong through the festive period, with October (₹5,846) and December (₹5,829) registering some of the highest average withdrawal values. In contrast, a modest softening was observed during the monsoon months of July and August, when ticket sizes dipped to ₹5,713 and ₹5,697, respectively, in line with seasonal moderation in spending.

However, even during this period, ticket sizes remained materially higher than historical averages, underscoring the structural nature of the increase.