DFS seeks states' support to ensure banking ops during Jan 27 bank strike

“In the meeting, banks were advised to ensure uninterrupted services, especially in respect of customer services, digital channels, clearing and settlement systems, government business, and delivery of banking services through business correspondents,” the letter stated.
The DFS said banks have conveyed that ATMs are being adequately loaded with sufficient cash, and arrangements have been made to ensure timely replenishment. While branch operations may be “slightly impacted” due to the strike, digital banking services will remain operational.
“It has been assured that digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking and other electronic payment channels, will remain available seamlessly, so that the public is not inconvenienced and essential banking services continue smoothly,” the letter said.