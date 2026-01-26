DFS seeks states' support to ensure banking ops during Jan 27 bank strike

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) on Monday asked all states and Union Territories to extend administrative and police support to banks to ensure public convenience and maintain law and order during the proposed one-day nationwide bank strike on January 27, 2026, according to an internal government letter seen by Business Standard.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and a faction of the All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) in support of their long-pending demand for a five-day work week in banking.

“In view of the proposed one-day strike by bank employees on January 27, 2026, support of the state governments is requested to ensure public convenience and maintenance of law and order,” the DFS said in the letter dated January 26, 2026, addressed to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and Union Territories.

The letter noted that the DFS had already issued an advisory on January 22, 2026, to the chairman of the State Bank of India and the managing directors and chief executive officers of nationalised banks, outlining a series of preparatory and contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted banking services and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

“The advisory emphasises coordination with local administration and police authorities, adequate public communication, continuity of digital banking services, and maintenance of critical banking infrastructure,” the DFS said.