Home / Industry / Banking / Central Bank of India says Go First Airlines exposure only 0.91% of loans

Central Bank of India says Go First Airlines exposure only 0.91% of loans

Besides the Central Bank of India, lenders like Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank also have exposure to Wadia group entity

Abhijit Lele
Central Bank of India says Go First Airlines exposure only 0.91% of loans

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bank of India on Wednesday said that its outstanding exposure to the GO First Airlines, which has filed for resolution under IBC, was only 0.91 per cent of the total advances as of end-March 2023. The company has serviced interest charged upto April 30, 2023.  
The bank has made contingency provisions of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the books to strengthen the balance sheet, the public sector lender said in a late night filing with BSE. However, it did not clarify if the contingency provisions were for Go First Airlines exposure. Its stock closed 5.13 per cent down at Rs 28.65 per share on the BSE.

The outstanding exposure to the airline was Rs 1,305 crore as of end March 2023. There is also an additional amount of Rs 682 crore sanctioned under the Emergency line of credit guaranteed by Government of India.
Besides the Central Bank of India, lenders like Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank also have exposure to Wadia group entity.

Also Read

Central Bank Q3 net rises 64.16% at Rs 458 cr on improved margins

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Banks under pressure; Nifty Bank, PSU Bank indices crack up to 5% in 2 days

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to be stable from here on

HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Central Bank of India Q4 profit surges 84% to Rs 571 cr as bad loans fall

Topics :Central Bank of India

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story