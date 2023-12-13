Home / Industry / Banking / Credit-deposit ratios of Indian banks may weaken, dent margins in 2024: S&P

Credit-deposit ratios of Indian banks may weaken, dent margins in 2024: S&P

Asset quality to stay on improvement trajectory

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) today said the credit-deposit ratio of the Indian banks may come under pressure on the prospects of continued lag of deposit growth vis-à-vis the pace of credit expansion. The trailing of deposit growth and competition for funds may dent the net interest margins to 2.9 per cent in 2025 from 3.0 per cent in FY24.

Over the next few years, the loan growth will align with nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with retail loans surpassing corporate loan expansion. Keeping pace with this may prove challenging for deposits, thereby weakening credit-to-deposit ratios, said Geeta Chugh, Analyst at S&P Global Ratings in its outlook for banks in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Nonetheless, the funding profiles of banks should stay robust, supported by a strong deposit franchise.

According to Reserve Bank of India's data, deposits of Indian Banks have grown by 13.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, and credit expanded by 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y till the middle of November 2023. This trend factors in the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank. The C\D ratio of the Banking system moved up to 77.03 per cent as of November 17, 2023, from 74.70 per cent almost a year ago.

Chugh said, "Delayed repricing of deposits, heightened competition for deposits, and a shift from low-yielding Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) to higher-interest-bearing term deposits will exert pressure on Net Interest Margins (NIMs). NIMs may decrease to 3.0 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 2.9 per cent in fiscal 2025."

While the small and midsize enterprise sector and low-income households are vulnerable to higher interest rates and inflation, the interest rates in India are unlikely to rise materially. This should limit the risk for the banking industry. Unsecured personal loans have grown rapidly and could contribute to incremental Non-Performing Loans.

Asset quality is anticipated to sustain its positive trajectory in 2024, and the proportion of weak loans within the banking sector will decrease to 3-3.5 per cent of gross loans by March 31, 2025. This improvement is attributed to structural enhancements, including robust corporate balance sheets, more stringent underwriting standards, and enhanced risk-management practices, S&P added.

The weak assets were around 5.2 per cent of gross loans as of March 31, 2023. This compares with 7.6 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Not mentioning L/C no. on invoice is not a discrepancy, says expert

Monetary policy review: Reversal of SDF, MSF on weekends from Dec 30

Private sector banks increase fixed deposit market share: RBI data

Indian banks' profit to rise; China economy a worry: Moody's report

RBI cancels licence of Shankarrao Pujari Nutan Nagari Sahakari Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S&PBankingcredit growth loans

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story