Co-op bank call market activity rebounds after RBI platform directive

Participation of cooperative banks in the call money market declined sharply following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directive mandating Negotiated Dealing System-Call (NDS-CALL) platform membership for call market transactions. However, the activity has rebounded in recent months, indicating a rise in membership among cooperative banks, according to a report in the RBI’s monthly bulletin. “Cooperative banks’ participation in the call money market decreased significantly after the RBI’s directive for mandatory membership on NDS-CALL trading platform for call money market activity. It has, however, rebounded in recent months, suggesting an increase in membership of cooperative banks,” the report said.

Call money transactions are executed either through the NDS-CALL platform — a screen-based, quote-driven electronic trading system operated by the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) — or through bilateral communication outside the platform. Transactions carried out directly on the NDS-CALL platform are classified as traded deals while those negotiated off-the-platform but subsequently reported by participants are referred to as reported deals. Entities that are not members of the NDS-CALL platform are required to report their transactions directly to the RBI. ALSO READ: From comics to chatbots, startups adopt Google AI for local impact The report highlighted that the share of reported deals in the overall call money market has declined significantly following the RBI’s Master Direction issued on April 1, 2021, and the subsequent notification by the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) on September 29, 2022. These directives required all eligible participants in the Call, Notice, and Term money markets to obtain membership of the NDS-CALL platform within a specified time frame, effectively shifting market activity towards the formal trading system.

The volume of transactions in the call money market is influenced by a range of factors, including liquidity conditions, regulatory timings, policy events, and cross-currency arbitrage opportunities. The report said that typically, a widening spread between the weighted average call rate (WACR) and the policy repo rate signals increased demand for reserves, leading to a rise in overnight call volumes. “The call money market being the primary avenue for banks to transact in reserves, and the policy repo rate being the midpoint of the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) corridor, a rise in the spread of the WACR over the repo rate is usually associated with an increase in the overnight call volume as it indicates a heightened demand for reserves,” the report said.