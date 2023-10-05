Home / Industry / Banking / Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

The centre in Hyderabad includes both new recruits and transfers from Bengaluru

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As part of its expansion in India, American investment bank Goldman Sachs announced the launch of a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Thursday. The new centre, with space for approximately 2,500 professionals, will serve as a centre of excellence for client onboarding activities and for establishing enterprise partnerships.

Since 2006, Goldman Sachs has invested over $7 billion in India. The bank inaugurated its Bengaluru office in 2004. Today, combined with the Bengaluru facility, India stands as Goldman Sachs' largest talent hub, boasting over 9,000 employees, second only to its New York headquarters.

The centre in Hyderabad includes both new recruits and transfers from Bengaluru. This mix ensures an efficient transfer of knowledge, familiarises newcomers with the company culture, and supports the firm's strategy for spreading talent. Currently, over 1,500 professionals are based in Hyderabad, with more than 75 per cent being new recruits.

The firm began its operations in Hyderabad in March 2021, covering functions across engineering, finance, human capital management, and consumer business services. These roles tap into emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Speaking at the inauguration, Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs International, said, "Our growth trajectory in India is driven by the nation's exceptional talent pool. Over the past two decades, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad have become pivotal to the firm's global operations. Our new office in Hyderabad underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to Indian expertise, which is unparalleled."

Gunjan Samtani, the country head of Goldman Sachs Services India and the global chief operating officer of Engineering at Goldman Sachs, remarked, "Within just two years, our teams in Hyderabad have cultivated deep expertise that enhances client experiences and boosts the firm's revenue. This includes the redesign of our engineering platforms and our talent engagement processes."

Also Read

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

India may be world's 2nd-largest economy by 2075, says Goldman Sachs

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

High on cash, MFs can support market in near term, says Goldman Sachs

Banks continue to struggle for CASA share in Q2, challenge to remain in H2

IndusInd Bank launches digital banking app, aims 10 mn customers in 3 years

Fintech unicorn Slice announces merger with North East Small Finance Bank

UPI-based ATMs will not replace conventional ATMs; both will co-exist

Customers can now choose from multiple card networks from October 1

Topics :Goldman SachsForeign banksIndian banking system

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story