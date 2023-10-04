Home / Industry / Banking / IndusInd Bank launches digital banking app, aims 10 mn customers in 3 years

IndusInd Bank launches digital banking app, aims 10 mn customers in 3 years

The app boasts a transparent rewards programme, wherein users can select their favourite brands from leading e-commerce platforms

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IndusInd Bank unveiled its digital banking application, INDIE, on Wednesday, setting a target to onboard 10 million customers within the next three years. Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank, highlighted the app's pivotal role in boosting the bank's customer base from 33 million to a projected 45 million.

"The bank's focus is on acquiring a majority of mass banking customers through INDIE rather than traditional branches. In the next six months, we anticipate 70% of our mass banking customers to come onboard through this app," Kathpalia mentioned.

Reflecting a shift from product-driven to customer-centric strategies, INDIE provides a suite of adaptable financial solutions tailored to individual client requirements. One such feature enables users to obtain an instant line of credit up to Rs 5 lakh, with the flexibility to choose only the amount they need. During repayment, customers also have the freedom to set their loan tenor.

In addition, the app boasts a transparent rewards programme, wherein users can select their favourite brands from leading e-commerce platforms. For every Rs 100 spent, they can earn rewards up to 3%, redeemable as cashback directly via the app or exchanged for enticing deals and vouchers. The chosen brands can be altered anytime based on user preferences.

INDIE also offers a digital savings account with interest rates of up to 6.75% and fixed deposits promising returns as high as 7.85%. Moreover, the platform introduces stock broking services, waiving off brokerage fees for the initial 10 days.

Kathpalia also indicated the bank's future plans to introduce products like home loans, car and scooter loans, and a separate application tailored for the business segment.

Recently, IndusInd Bank reported a 21% year-on-year increase in advances, reaching Rs 3.14 trillion for Q2FY24. In a related exchange filing, the bank noted a 14% surge in deposits, amounting to Rs 3.59 trillion.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94%

IndusInd Bank surges 4% to highest level since Jan 2020 on healthy Q1 nos

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

Indusind Bank Q4 net up 46% at Rs 2043 cr, deposits grew 15% to Rs 3.36 trn

Fintech unicorn Slice announces merger with North East Small Finance Bank

UPI-based ATMs will not replace conventional ATMs; both will co-exist

Customers can now choose from multiple card networks from October 1

Nabard plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through green bonds in H2FY24

Banks stare at treasury losses in second quarter as bond yields harden

Topics :banking appsIndusInd BankIndian banking sectorIndian Banks

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story