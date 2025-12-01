Home / Industry / Banking / Bank holidays December 2025: Check when banks will be closed in your state

Bank holidays December 2025: Check when banks will be closed in your state

RBI has released the December 2025 bank holiday list, detailing when the banks will be closed across states for regional and national festivals

Bank holidays in December 2025
Bank holidays in December 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bank Holiday in Dec 2025: According to its official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025–2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared 13 state-specific bank holidays for December 2025. These state-specific holidays are based on historical events, regional celebrations, and cultural observances. 
 
In addition to these state-specific holidays, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers and companies are encouraged to schedule their financial transactions appropriately because these closures may have an impact on banking operations. 

Bank Holiday List: State-wise bank holidays in December 2025

    • 1 December (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in the Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland regions for the 'State Inauguration Day' and Indigenous Faith Day.
 
    • 3 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Goa will stay shut to mark the feast of St. Francis Xavier, marking the 'Saint's death anniversary'.
 
    • 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will observe the 'Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma's death anniversary', a freedom fighter from Garo tribe.
 
    • 18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be shut for the 'U SoSo Tham's death anniversary', a Khasi poet, popularly known as the “torchbearer of Khasi poetry.” 
 
    • 19 December (Friday) – Goa banks will be shut for 'Goa Liberation Day', observing the Indian armed forces' liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.
 
    • 20 December (Saturday) and 22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will remain shut for Losoong or Namsoong, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities to mark the harvest season end and the commencement of the 'Sikkimese New Year'. 
 
    • 21 December (Sunday)- Banks are generally shut on Sundays. Therefore, in Sikkim, banks will be closed for three consecutive days.
 
    • 24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya will be shut on Christmas Eve, a day before Christmas.
 
    • 25 December (Thursday) – Nationwide banks will be shut for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to observe the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.
 
    • 26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will stay shut for Christmas celebrations. So, banks will be closed for four consecutive days in these states, including weekends.
 
    • 30 December (Tuesday) –  Meghalaya marks the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter. Therefore, banks will remain shut in this region.
 
    • 31 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival of lights dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity. 

What about 'digital banking' during bank holidays in December 2025?

Customers must schedule their holidays appropriately if they rely on in-person services like demand drafts, check clearance, or locker access. However, digital banking services like online financial transfers, mobile applications, and UPI are still accessible nationwide. Even during bank holidays, these channels enable continuous bill payments and transactions.
 
Because of regional holidays and nationwide closures, consumers must follow the RBI holiday calendar depending on their localities. They should also schedule banking activities ahead of time to avoid any inconveniences.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Digital banking cannot be made mandatory to access other services: RBI

RBI imposes ₹91 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank for violation of norms

Premium

PSBs eye M&A market but face talent, pay and regulatory hurdles ahead

Bank credit to improve to 11.5-12.5% in FY26, says CareEdge Ratings

SBI may not need equity for 6 yrs, to raise ₹12,500 cr via bonds: Setty

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaReserve BankRBI Policy

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story